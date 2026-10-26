Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 25 Crore In India

Udta Teer is continuing its theatrical run with its latest box office figures. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer has recorded its latest earnings in India.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Udta Teer has collected Rs 3.53 crore on Day 4 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 26.37 crore. The film has sold 1,42,892 tickets across 5,949 shows in 1,115 theatres spanning 337 cities. As per TrackTollywood, it recorded 11.2% occupancy, with 189 fast-filling shows and 13 houseful shows.

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.80 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 8.55 crore on Day 2. The film recorded its highest collection so far on Day 3, earning Rs 9.49 crore. On Day 4, it has collected Rs 3.53 crore so far.

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State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra leads the Day 4 collection with Rs 79.12 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 49.10 lakh and Delhi at Rs 42.13 lakh. Gujarat has recorded Rs 26.97 lakh, while Haryana earned Rs 24 lakh.

Rajasthan stands at Rs 17.44 lakh, followed by Punjab at Rs 14.90 lakh and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 14.28 lakh. West Bengal has recorded Rs 10.55 lakh, while Telangana has contributed Rs 8.45 lakh. Uttarakhand stands at Rs 6.74 lakh, followed by Chhattisgarh at Rs 5.43 lakh and Bihar at Rs 4.56 lakh.

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Chandigarh has earned Rs 4.18 lakh, while Odisha and Assam have recorded Rs 3.42 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh. Jharkhand stands at Rs 2.86 lakh, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at Rs 2.54 lakh and Goa at Rs 2.38 lakh, the report stated.

Advance Booking

Udta Teer has recorded Rs 1.35 crore in India advance bookings for its October 27, 2026 shows. TrackTollywood reports that the film has sold 84,346 tickets across 5,902 shows in 1,091 theatres spanning 327 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 6.7%, with 2 houseful and 61 fast-filling shows.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer released in theatres on October 23.

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