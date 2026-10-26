Clayface Box Office Collection Day 3: DC Movie Earns Decent In Opening Weekend

Clayface is gaining attention at the global box office as the DC Studios film wraps its opening weekend in theatres. While its India run has seen a steady start, the film has performed strongly in international markets.

Box Office Collection Day 3

Clayface recorded an India net collection of Rs 92 lakh on Day 3, earning the amount across 1,664 shows at an overall occupancy of 14.6%. According to Sacnilk, the English version contributed Rs 80 lakh from 1,106 shows, with an occupancy of 18.3%, while the Hindi version added Rs 12 lakh from 558 shows, registering 7.3% occupancy.

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On Day 3, the English 2D version of Clayface recorded an overall occupancy of 25.19%, with 19.11% in the morning, 27.22% in the afternoon, 32.78% in the evening and 21.67% at night. The Hindi 2D version registered 7.27% overall occupancy, with 5.00% in the morning, 9.45% in the afternoon, 5.45% in the evening and 6.64% at night.

With Rs 75 lakh on Day 1, Rs 1 crore on Day 2 and Rs 92 lakh on Day 3, the film's opening weekend India net collection stands at Rs 2.67 crore.

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Clayface Worldwide Box Office Collection

Overseas markets helped Clayface post a stronger global opening. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $43 million worldwide over its opening weekend, including $24 million from the domestic market and $19 million from international markets.

With $43 million worldwide, Clayface topped the global box-office chart for the October 23–25 weekend.

Clayface Cast And Story

Directed by James Watkins, Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries as actor Matt Hagen, alongside Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan.

The story follows Matt after mobster Markos Szabo leaves him badly disfigured. Desperate to restore his appearance and save his career, he seeks help from scientist Caitlyn Corr, who gives him an experimental treatment. The procedure heals his injuries but also gives him the ability to rapidly recover and change his physical form.

As Matt discovers his new powers, his desire for revenge begins to take over. His transformation into Clayface forces him to struggle with his identity and humanity while turning him into a dangerous figure.

Produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris, the film also has James Gunn and Peter Safran as producers through DC Studios. Clayface was released in theatres on October 23, 2026, with a runtime of 108 minutes.

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