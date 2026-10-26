CSK Appoint Gareth Batty As Batting Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027, Michael Hussey To Exit

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed Gareth Batty as their batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The former England international will replace Michael Hussey in the role and join head coach Zaheer Khan as part of the franchise's revamped coaching set-up.

Batty's appointment comes as CSK continue to make changes to their coaching and backroom staff ahead of the next IPL season.

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Reports have also claimed that former CSK player Mohit Sharma could be appointed as the team's bowling coach, as reported by Sports star.

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Batty was most recently associated with Surrey, where he served as head coach. The club confirmed his departure on social media on Monday, saying he would leave to take up a role with CSK in the IPL.

“Head coach Gareth Batty is to leave the Club to take up a role with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The Club would like to thank Gareth for overseeing a highly successful period in its history. As head coach, Surrey won three County Championship titles in a row from 2022-2024,” Surrey said in its statement.

The 49-year-old also coached MI London in The Hundred. His appointment adds to the changes CSK are making to their coaching structure ahead of IPL 2027.

CSK Confirm Departures Of Long-Serving Coaching Staff

CSK have also confirmed the departures of several long-serving members of their coaching and backroom staff. The franchise announced the exits of Michael Hussey, Eric Simons, Rajiv Kumar, Tommy Simsek and Gregory King in a social media post.

Hussey's departure marks the end of his stint as CSK's batting coach, with Batty set to take over the role. The changes signal a significant reshuffle in the franchise's support staff ahead of the 2027 season.

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