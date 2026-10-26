Someone Could Die': Du Plessis Recalls Kohli's Message To Indian Batters On Dangerous Wanderers Pitch

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has recalled an incident that highlighted Virat Kohli's uncompromising approach to leadership during his time as India's Test captain.

Du Plessis shared the anecdote from an India-South Africa Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, where difficult batting conditions tested players from both sides.

Speaking on the Prakhar Gupta Podcast, Du Plessis recalled how the pitch had become extremely dangerous, with deliveries troubling batters and even striking players on the body and head. Amid the challenging conditions, Kohli reportedly urged his teammates to remain composed and avoid showing any reaction, even if they were hit by the ball.

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"I remember a Test match at Wanderers, and the pitch was dangerous, really dangerous. Dean (Elgar) got hit on the head by a length delivery. I thought, 'Someone could die out here today.' It felt extremely dangerous because the ball could hit you on the throat, and there was a lot of pace in the wicket," Faf noted.

"India were slightly ahead in the game, so what would any captain in a stronger position do? He would say, 'Let's continue playing.' The captain whose team was behind would say, 'Let's call off the game.' The message to the Indian batters was clear: even if you got hit on the glove, hand, head, or throat, don't show any reaction because the game might get called off," he added.

According to Du Plessis, the message was communicated to the Indian batting line-up because visible reactions to injuries could have resulted in the match being stopped. Despite being struck repeatedly, the Indian batters did not make a show of their discomfort.

The former South Africa skipper praised Kohli's competitive mindset and demanding leadership style, which encouraged his teammates to push their limits even in physically uncomfortable situations.

"They were hit many times. However, there was a toughness instilled by the way he played the game. We always talk about leaders who lead from the front. Your actions are far more powerful than your words," he added.

Du Plessis also reflected on the intensity Kohli brought to the Indian team, both as a captain and as a competitor. Having faced Kohli as an international opponent before sharing the dressing room with him at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Du Plessis has seen different sides of his leadership.

Virat Kohli's Successful Test Captaincy

Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain in terms of victories. He led the team in 68 matches, in which he secured 40 wins after taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014.

His tenure saw India establish themselves as a formidable force in Test cricket, including their historic Test series victory in 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain in January 2022, bringing an end to a successful stint in which he emphasised aggression, fitness and a strong competitive mentality.

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Although Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025 and no longer represents India in T20 internationals, his legacy as a Test captain continues to be defined by his results and the intensity he brought to the team.

Du Plessis' recollection offers another insight into the leadership approach that helped shape India's Test cricket identity under Kohli, particularly during challenging overseas assignments.

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