Cyclone Arnab: Are Schools And Colleges Open Or Closed In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu? Check State-Wise Updates

Schools and colleges in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as authorities announce precautionary holidays ahead of Cyclone Arnab. In Tamil Nadu, closures are district-specific, and there is no confirmation of a state-wide shutdown. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds as the cyclone approaches India's east coast, prompting authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness.

Odisha: Which Districts Have Declared Holidays?

The Odisha government and district administrations have announced precautionary closures in areas considered vulnerable to cyclone related rainfall. The government has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed in six districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur - with Nabarangpur announcing closures for October 27 and 28, while the rest of the districts have announced closures for October 28 and 29.

In Rayagada, schools have been asked to remain accessible for possible use as cyclone shelters. Headmasters and teachers have been instructed to remain contactable and support emergency preparedness. Nabarangpur authorities have also directed school and Anganwadi staff to remain available despite the suspension of regular educational activities.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government has activated its disaster response machinery and assigned responsibilities to departments to prepare for the cyclone. The state has also cancelled leave for employees of key departments as part of its preparedness measures.

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Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed In 10 Districts

Andhra Pradesh has announced more extensive school closures ahead of the expected cyclone impact. Schools in East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram districts will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anakapalli district collector Vijay Krishnan has ordered all schools to remain closed until October 29, citing the possibility of heavy rainfall, strong winds and water-logging.

School authorities have been directed to hand over the keys to designated personnel if their buildings are identified for use as cyclone shelters, the Times of India reported.

The closure announcements concern schools in the listed districts. Students are advised to check with their respective colleges ad universities for separate instructions regarding higher education institutions.

Tamil Nadu: No Statewide Holiday Confirmed

In Tamil Nadu, school closures have been announced in some districts because of heavy rainfall, but the available reports do not confirm a statewide holiday for Tuesday.

The Times of India reported closures on October 26 in Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni and Chengalpattu. Parents have reportedly urged the administration to declare a holiday for the subsequent days.

Parents and students are advised to check the latest announcements issued by their district administrations and educational institutions about the status of closures from today.

Schools Closed In Andaman And Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of all schools for two days till Tuesday and urged people to take precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab looms over the Bay of Bengal.

The Directorate of Disaster Management, in its advisory, said the sea would be extremely rough and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the Bay of Bengal.

It ordered all schools to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27 and advised people to remain highly vigilant about developments in the weather system and follow official advisories.



What Has IMD Said About Cyclone Arnab?

According to the IMD forecast, Cyclone Arnab is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. The weather office has forecast that the system could cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatia and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, while southern Odisha is also at a risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The forecast has prompted authorities to prepare cyclone shelters, mobilise emergency teams and issue precautionary advisories.

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