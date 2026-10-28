Who Was Neeraj Yadav? Three-Time Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Dies By Suicide

Indian para-athlete Neeraj Yadav, a three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist, was found dead at a flat in Delhi on Tuesday night, October 27, with suspected poisoning as mentioned in initial media reports. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

A post-mortem examination was being conducted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital to determine the cause of death, The Times of India reported. Authorities had not confirmed further details at the time of reporting.

Who Was Neeraj Yadav?

The 42-year-old athlete, who competed in the F55 category, was born on February 10, 1984, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav developed post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven. Despite the challenges associated with his condition, he pursued competitive sport and initially participated in wheelchair tennis between 2005 and 2012.

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In 2015, he began competing in para-athletics events such as javelin, discus and shot put in the F55 category. He soon became a well-known Indian para-athlete on the international stage.

Asian Para Games Gold Medals and Career Achievements

Yadav made the nation proud at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, where he won gold in the men's F55 javelin throw with an Asian-record performance of 29.84 metres.

Adding to his medal tally, he won two more Asian Para Games gold medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Games, held in October 2023, in the men's F55 javelin and discus events.

These achievements brought his Asian Para Games gold medal tally to three.

His international medal tally grew over time, including success at para-athletics Grand Prix competitions. He won gold at the Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2022 and had previously secured a silver medal at the Fazza Grand Prix in 2016.

Anti-Doping Case and Career Challenges

In November 2023, Yadav was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for an anabolic steroid shortly before the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Reports stated that Yadav had sought DNA testing of his sample in 2024, and the request was granted by the anti-doping disciplinary panel. The case posed a significant challenge in his competitive career.

Initial reports indicated suspected poisoning, but the precise circumstances remained unconfirmed, pending further examination and investigation by the authorities.

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His sporting achievements, particularly his three Asian Para Games gold medals, remain a significant part of his legacy in Indian para-athletics.

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