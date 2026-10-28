City Union Bank Q2 Results: Asset Quality Improves, Profit Jumps Over 26%

City Union Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 rose 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 416 crore in the quarter under review

In the year-ago period City Union Bank's profit stood at Rs 329 crore. Gross Non-Performing Assets declined to 1.44% from 1.73%, and Net NPA declined 0.48% from 0.61% sequentially.

Net Interest Income surged 31% to Rs 873 crore from Rs 667 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Operating profit grew 40.3% to Rs 661 crore from Rs 471 crore year-on-year.

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Provisions stood at Rs 120 crore compared to Rs 57 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

City Union Bank (Q2, YoY)

Net profit up 26.6% to Rs 416 crore versus Rs 329 crore.

NII up 31% to Rs 873 crore versus Rs 667 crore.

Operating profit up 40.3% to Rs 661 crore versus Rs 471 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.44% versus 1.73% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.48% versus 0.61% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 57 crore. (YoY)

City Union Bank Share Price History

The shares of City Union bank traded 5% higher as of 12:44 p.m. at Rs 223.82 apiece on the NSE. The stock soared 9.16% to a high of Rs 213.30 after the results were declared.

The shares have fallen 23% year-to-date and over 6% in the last 12 months.

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