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City Union Bank Q2 Results: Asset Quality Improves, Profit Jumps Over 26%

In the year-ago period City Union Bank's profit stood at Rs 329 crore.

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City Union Bank Q2 Results: Asset Quality Improves, Profit Jumps Over 26%
City Union Bank Q2
Photo Source: City Union Bank's Official Facebook Page
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City Union Bank Ltd.
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City Union Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 rose 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 416 crore in the quarter under review

In the year-ago period City Union Bank's profit stood at Rs 329 crore. Gross Non-Performing Assets declined to 1.44% from 1.73%, and Net NPA declined 0.48% from 0.61% sequentially. 

Net Interest Income surged 31% to Rs 873 crore from Rs 667 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Operating profit grew 40.3% to Rs 661 crore from Rs 471 crore year-on-year. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Provisions stood at Rs 120 crore compared to  Rs 57 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. 

City Union Bank (Q2, YoY)

  • Net profit up 26.6% to Rs 416 crore versus Rs 329 crore.
  • NII up 31% to Rs 873 crore versus Rs 667 crore.
  • Operating profit up 40.3% to Rs 661 crore versus Rs 471 crore.
  • Gross NPA at 1.44% versus 1.73% (QoQ).
  • Net NPA at 0.48% versus 0.61% (QoQ).
  • Provisions at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 57 crore. (YoY)

City Union Bank Share Price History

The shares of City Union bank traded 5% higher as of 12:44 p.m. at Rs 223.82 apiece on the NSE. The stock soared 9.16% to a high of Rs 213.30 after the results were declared. 

The shares have fallen 23% year-to-date and over 6% in the last 12 months. 

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