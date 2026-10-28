He Sold His Rs 2 Crore Mumbai Flat. What He Did Next Has Everyone Talking

A Mumbai resident's decision to sell his Rs 2 crore flat in Dadar and invest the proceeds in a fixed deposit (FD) has sparked an online debate over whether real estate or bank deposits offer a better source of regular income.

In a post shared on X, Ankit Pandey said his relative previously earned Rs 45,000 a month by renting out the Dadar property. The relative later sold the flat, invested the proceeds in an FD offering 6.5% annual interest and moved to Borivali.

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The post claims that the Rs 2 crore FD generates around Rs 13 lakh in annual interest before taxes, giving the relative a regular income without the responsibilities of managing a rental property. It also states that he has moved to Borivali, another Mumbai suburb, where he can live without dealing with tenants or property maintenance.

"No tenants. No maintenance headaches. Just regular income," the post said.

The decision also focuses on a common dilemma for property owners: whether rental income justifies the costs and responsibilities of maintaining a property. Landlords often have to deal with tenant-related issues, society charges and periods of vacancy, all of which can affect their returns. Selling a property and investing the proceeds in a financial instrument such as an FD can reduce these responsibilities, though it also means giving up potential rental income and property appreciation.

Fixed Deposit Safer Than Real Estate?

Fixed deposits (FDs) offer predictable returns over a set tenure, depending on the bank and the terms of the deposit. However, the interest earned is generally taxable, and investors may have to settle for a different rate when they renew the deposit at maturity. Another factor to consider is deposit insurance. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) covers eligible deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including both principal and interest.

Real estate offers a different set of advantages. A property can generate regular rental income while potentially appreciating in value over time. But ownership also comes with expenses, including maintenance, property taxes and transaction costs, which can eat into returns. Rental income may also vary depending on occupancy and market conditions.

So, which makes more financial sense: a Rs 2 crore flat or an FD worth the same amount? The answer depends on what the investor wants from the money. An FD may offer more predictable interest income and easier access to funds, while property can provide rent and the potential for long-term appreciation, but usually requires more money and effort to manage.

The Mumbai resident's decision has sparked a wider debate about whether selling property to earn interest is a better way to secure regular income than holding it for rent and potential capital gains. However, the figures shared in the post do not establish that one option is always better than the other.

For anyone considering a similar move, the key is to compare the after-tax returns, ongoing costs, liquidity and risks of both options, while considering how much regular income they need and whether they want to preserve or grow their wealth over the long term.

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