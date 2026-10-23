Viral Instagram Reel Shows Inside A Rs 24 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra West

Mumbai's real estate prices are often the stuff of headlines, and a new Instagram reel is giving people a closer look at what a premium budget can buy in one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods. The video, posted by the account @thesmartrealtorav, takes viewers through a Rs 24 crore apartment in Bandra West.

According to the post, the home measures 4,200 sq ft and is sea-facing, fully furnished and ready to move into. “Wake up to the sea, in the heart of Bandra West. Spacious, fully done up, just bring your bags,” the caption reads.

At Rs 24 crore for 4,200 sq ft, the asking price works out to roughly Rs 57,000 per square foot.

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Inside the Home

The tour begins at the building's entrance, before moving into the lift and up several floors to the apartment. Inside, a wide corridor leads into a spacious living room with a dining area. A balcony looks out over the sea, offering a view of Bandra West's coastline.

The video then moves to the kitchen, which has a modern, upscale design and comes fitted with all the necessary appliances.

The apartment has three bedrooms, and each of them has its own sea-facing balcony. Two of the bedrooms are fitted with king-size beds, while the third has a single bed. All three are fully furnished.

The tour ends in the bathroom, which features a bathtub and premium-looking finishes.

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Instagram Reacts

The reel has picked up more than 35,400 likes, with many users saying they were impressed by the size of the rooms. “Finally a house with spacious rooms to justify it's price,” one user wrote.

Others simply let themselves dream. “One day this apartment will be mine” another commented.

Bandra West is one of Mumbai's most expensive residential areas, and sea-facing homes in such neighbourhoods are among the most coveted in the city. Reels like this one offer a rare peek inside homes that most people only see from the outside, which helps explain why they draw so much attention online.

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