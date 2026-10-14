Inside Ektaa Kapoor And Tusshar Kapoor's Rs 6.5 Crore Pune Apartment With Gold Mosaics, Luxury Dining Space

Film and television producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor Tusshar Kapoor have offered a glimpse into their Rs 6.5 crore family apartment in Pune, a 5,000-square-foot residence that occupies the entire 23rd floor of a residential high-rise owned by the Kapoor family. The apartment features statement art, rich textures, warm lighting and gold-accented details.

Located in Kiwale, the property offers convenient access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, making it suitable for weekend getaways. The building is reportedly valued at around Rs 145 crore.

In a video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube on October 11, the siblings took viewers through the apartment, showcasing interiors that combine understated glamour with distinctive design elements.

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A golden mosaic of Gustav Klimt's The Kiss

The open-plan living room is centred around a striking arched mosaic recreation of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt's famous painting, The Kiss. Made with sparkling gold and mosaic tiles, the artwork catches natural light streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, making it one of the apartment's standout features.

The living area features curved ivory sofas beneath a sculptural ceiling installation resembling floating glass leaves with brass accents. Set against a coffered ceiling with soft cove lighting, the decor gives the space a warm, luxurious feel.

The dining area is equally striking, featuring a green malachite table with distinctive swirling patterns, paired with emerald-green velvet chairs. The rich colours and statement furniture add depth to the otherwise soft-toned interiors.

A Marble-Clad Kitchen With Skyline Views

The materials and textures continue into the kitchen. Sleek beige fluted cabinets complement dramatic black marble with white veining, which covers the countertops and backsplash.

A large central island takes centre stage, with warm amber LED lighting underneath creating the illusion that the stone structure is floating. The kitchen also offers views of the Pune skyline, creating a luxurious aesthetic.

Bedrooms With Distinct Interiors

The apartment was customised from a bare-shell layout and spans an entire floor, offering privacy along with a private lift lobby and views of the surrounding hills.

The bedrooms feature contrasting design styles. One room is dominated by emerald-green velvet, with a tufted velvet wall behind the bed and a circular bed with soft and glowing lights underneath to add a contemporary touch.

Another bedroom takes a more classic approach, featuring a tall crimson velvet headboard against a grey marble wall. Traditional chandelier lighting and arched details complete the look.

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Marble Floors, Plush Furnishings And Warm Lighting

The apartment's luxury extends to its smaller details. Faux-fur throws add texture to the sofas, while wooden ceilings lend warmth to the balconies. High-polish white marble flooring reflects the natural light, enhancing the sense of space.

Nothing in this apartment is boring. Velvet, marble, brass and glass come together throughout the home, creating interiors that balance opulence with comfort.

From the statement artwork in the living room to the distinctive bedroom designs, the apartment reflects the sibling's preference for bold materials, curved forms and warm lighting.

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