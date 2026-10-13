Inside Madhuri Dixit And Dr Shriram Nene’s Sea-Facing Apartment That Has A Music Room, Private Theatre And Arabian Sea Views

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's Mumbai home is more than just a luxury sea-facing apartment. With original artworks by legendary painter MF Husain, stunning views of the Arabian Sea and thoughtfully designed interiors, the residence brings together art, music and contemporary living.

On October 12, the couple offered a glimpse inside their home in a YouTube video shared by filmmaker Farah Khan.

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Located on the 53rd floor of a high-rise in Lower Parel, Mumbai, the 5,500-square-foot apartment was reportedly purchased for Rs 48 crore in 2022. Designed by architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design, the home features an open layout in which the artwork, furniture and interiors complement one another.

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A home designed around MF Husain's artworks

One of the most striking aspects of Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene's home is its collection of paintings by MF Husain. The late artist considered Madhuri his muse and created original artworks inspired by the actor. His paintings now occupy a prominent place in the couple's home, making art an integral part of the interiors.

The entrance features a Ganapati artwork by Husain placed above a statement console. The dining area, meanwhile, features a marble table, a delicate metallic chandelier and the artist's iconic Dancing Women painting. A stylish bar adds to the space, making it suitable for entertaining guests.

Grand yet cosy living spaces

The living room combines neutral walls with deep-toned wallpaper, a curved midnight-blue sofa, circular coffee tables and a statement armchair. The carefully chosen colours and furniture offer a sophisticated yet comfortable feel.

A balcony adjoining the living area offers breathtaking views of Mumbai, with the Arabian Sea forming a striking contrast to the city's urban landscape.

The apartment also features an orange door with semi-circular vintage handles, leading into a cosy living and dining area. The blue-grey sofa, maple-toned wooden elements and contemporary lighting complement the vibrant paintings by MF Husain displayed throughout the home.

In an earlier conversation with Architectural Digest India, Madhuri described the interiors as uncluttered, with clean lines and artistic elements.

The couple's sons, Arin and Ryan, have separate bedrooms decorated in muted shades of blue and grey. Light-toned wooden furniture, contemporary lighting and white curtains give the rooms a calm, understated look.

A gourmet kitchen with city views

The kitchen is among the most appealing spaces in the house for Dr Nene. Designed in black and grey, it features a minimalist aesthetic, parallel counters and a central cooking island with a stove and chimney.

The best part? Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light and offer views of the city, making the kitchen as visually striking as it is functional.

A private theatre and a music room

The apartment also caters to the family's love for films and music. A dedicated media room features cinema-grade projection and sound equipment, creating a private movie-watching experience.

One of its standout features is a wall-sized illustration tracing Madhuri's journey, from her rise to superstardom to her family life with Dr Nene and their sons.

Music is another important part of the household. The house has a dedicated music room that features guitars, a drum set, a home theatre system and central seating that makes it suitable for family gatherings and jam sessions.

A black grand piano and other musical instruments in the living area further reflect the family's interests.

Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene's bedroom

The couple's bedroom follows a more understated design, featuring a grey accent wall, a king-sized bed with a white upholstered headboard and a large wardrobe.

Indoor plants, blue accent chairs and white curtains add colour to the room, while artwork brings life to the space through pops of colour that make it appear lived-in. Like other parts of the apartment, the bedroom also offers views of the city.

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From the MF Husain paintings to the music room and private theatre, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's Mumbai apartment reflects the family's love for art, entertainment and comfortable living.

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