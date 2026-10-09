Archana Puran Singh’s New House Has People Talking About The Influencer Money Game

Archana Puran Singh and her family have bought another bungalow in Mumbai's Madh Island, adding to their neighbourhood portfolio. Located just a few metres from their main family home, the family recently toured the property in their family vlog, published on October 2.

The tour offered viewers a glimpse of the spacious property and how the family plans to use the new space.

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While the family seemed excited about the new house, its purchase also sparked a social media discussion about the money earned through vlogging and the growing influencer economy.

Archana Puran Singh's Family Gives A Tour Of Their New Bungalow

Archana lives with her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, their sons and their respective partners. Archana's mother and Parmeet's father also live in the same house. The family also owns the neighbouring property, which their son, Aaryamann Sethi, is renovating for himself and his fiancee, Yogita Bihani.

The purchase adds another property to the family's neighbourhood homes. Their main house accommodates the Bollywood actress, her husband, Parmeet Sethi, their sons and their partners.

In the latest vlog, the family members explored the new bungalow and even organised a picnic in its gazebo. According to Parmeet, the new property is about the same size as their main house. The two buildings also have a similar construction style and identical architecture.

The two-storey bungalow has a spacious living room and a kitchen on the ground floor. The kitchen immediately caught the family's attention, and they discussed using it to shoot their food videos.

Yogita Bihani, who is Aaryamann's fiancé, pointed out that while most families might first think about arranging furniture in a new house, their first concern was camera placement.

The family also discussed how different members could use the new space. Yogita suggested that she could shoot her PR videos there, while Samiksha, Ayushmaan's partner, could conduct yoga classes.

Archana, meanwhile, suggested turning one room into a shared walk-in closet for the family's three women.

Three Bedrooms, A Garden And A Terrace With Green Views

The new bungalow features three bedrooms, each with an attached bathroom. Large windows let in natural light, while the outdoor area includes a garden and a gazebo.

The property also has two balconies, a spacious staircase and a terrace overlooking the surrounding greenery. The view particularly impressed the family.

Parmeet said that the view from the terrace is “no less than Goa.”

Archana, however, pointed out that the family can't get the sea from the terrace.

Ayushmaan suggested that it was partially visible, prompting Archana to quip, “Only if you jump.” The exchange added a light-hearted moment to the house tour.

How Are Social Media Users Reacting?

The new bungalow soon became a talking point online, with several social media users discussing the family's growing property collection and how much you can make with vlogging.

“She understood the business perfectly, so she literally launched a personal channel for every single son to farm that family vlogging ad revenue. The influencer money glitch is actually insane wtff,” read a comment.

Another joked, “Saas leta hu ar ye log naya bungalow le lete hai. ”

“Lucky daughters-in-law and lucky in-laws,” wrote a user.

“Seems like Archana will buy the entire Madh Island,” another quipped.

“All thanks to Netflix, now 4 more seasons will be released, like Kapil says. Jokes apart, I'm genuinely happy. It felt like people from my own house had bought a new house. Congratulations, SYAAAP family,” another user wrote, referring to Archana's appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

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