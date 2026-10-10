From Demolition To Dream House: Inside Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Four-Storey Kolkata Home

For Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, cinema is as much a part of life off screen as it is on it. His four-storey home in Kolkata's Ballygunge neighbourhood, named ‘Utsab' after the acclaimed film by late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, expressing his deep ties to the city, his family and the Bengali film industry.

The actor-director recently featured on the first season of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is, where he took viewers through his home.

Styled and designed by Prosenjit himself, every corner of the house reflects his personality and passion for cinema. From carefully chosen furniture to walls adorned with movie posters and photographs, the house expresses depth and substance, in line with filmmaking principles.

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Inside The Living And Dining Areas

As visitors cross the foyer, they are welcomed by lacquered wooden furniture, soft-coloured walls and verdant plants that add warmth to the spacious living area. Designed to accommodate more than 40 people, the room frequently hosts the actor's colleagues, friends and fans.

The walls in this room feature some of Chatterjee's favourite photographs and sketches, giving the space a personal touch.

The adjacent dining area features a large table, fine china and vintage candle stands. The actor, however, revealed that he and his wife rarely use the space for everyday meals. The dining table is primarily used when guests come over.

Explaining why they prefer sitting elsewhere, Chatterjee shared a humorous reason. He said, “Whenever his wife asks him why they do not use the dining table, he replies, “Frame wise it doesn't look good. It's better to sit somewhere else.”

A Study Filled With Movie Posters And Memories

This is the place where the Baishe Srabon actor spends most of his time, reading scripts and preparing for his roles. The room is neatly laid out with books, movie posters, photographs and family memorabilia.

His work desk is positioned to overlook the greenery outside, offering a peaceful setting for his creative work.

While the walls of his study are filled with many photographs and pieces of memorabilia from across the years, his most prized possession is a painting his son made.

“This is the first painting which he gave to his dad, and I wanted to keep it with me,” Chatterjee shared during the episode of Where The Heart Is.

A Meeting Room That Welcomes 100 Guests

The actor's home also features a spacious meeting room that can accommodate around 100 people. The room serves as a gathering place for people who love him, his fans and colleagues, particularly on his birthday.

The house also boasts small details that reflect his enduring popularity in Bengali cinema.

As the camera pans, viewers get to see tea coasters paying tribute to ‘Bumba Da', the affectionate name by which Chatterjee is widely known in the industry.

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Why Prosenjit Chatterjee Refused To Demolish His House?

During the episode, Chatterjee recalled that the building was on the verge of being demolished when he bought it. However, a conversation with Sandip Ray, son of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, changed his plans and he took the decision to preserve the property.

“I was speaking to Sandip Ray, and he told me, ‘My dad shot Nayak in this house.' I thought to myself, ‘Satyajit Ray shot Nayak in this house!'” Chatterjee recalled.

The revelation prompted him to reconsider the renovation plans. Despite the work his architects had already put into the project, he decided against demolishing the house.

“One fine morning, I called up my architect and went, ‘Sorry sir, I know you all worked hard on this house for a year or two, but I'm not going to break this house,'” he shared.

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