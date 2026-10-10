'I Got Burned Out': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Anxiety, Online Trolling and Seeking Therapy

Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the mental strain of being constantly judged in the public eye, admitting that trying to please online critics left her emotionally exhausted.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on World Mental Health Day, Taapsee Pannu said her understanding of mental health changed over time. She once believed therapy was needed only for people dealing with clinical depression or struggling to express their feelings.

“I thought one approaches a therapist when touching clinical depression stage or when one cannot express what one is feeling but I realised mental health is also about being in the present and finding peace in what you have,” she said.

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The actor added, “If you aren't at peace, you constantly feel unstable and that's what showbiz can make you feel.” She eventually stepped away from social media and sought therapy to learn how to deal with her feelings rather than avoid them.

Why Taapsee Stepped Away From Social Media?

Taapsee said the nature of showbiz can make it difficult to maintain that peace, as professional success often depends on how others perceive you.

“No matter how strong you are when your job and standing are largely dependent on everyone else's perception of you, what they say and feel about you, it's never easy,” she said, pointing out that criticism can be difficult to handle when one's career is closely tied to public opinion.

She recalled facing intense scrutiny during the early stages of her career, particularly after joining social media. “I was trying this impossible task to make everyone happy. I got burnt out and it took me years to accept the situation,” she told Hindustan Times.

She regretted spending so much time trying to satisfy trolls instead of working on herself as an actor and as a person. Although she has learnt to handle criticism differently, she admitted that online trolling can still affect her.

Eventually, she chose to become inactive on social media to protect her mental well-being. Explaining her decision, she said, “I disconnected with social media after a point because I couldn't be dishonest about the person I am. I had the choice of being inactive on social media or being battered mentally so I chose the first option.”

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How Therapy Helped Her Cope?

Taapsee revealed that she turned to therapy during the Covid-19 pandemic, when her usual way of dealing with work-related stress was no longer possible.

The actor explained that emotionally demanding roles often left her mentally exhausted. Before the pandemic, she would travel somewhere to disconnect from work and take a break. Lockdowns took away that option, forcing her to confront feelings she had previously tried to escape.

She said the experience made her more vulnerable and sensitive, prompting her to attend therapy sessions.

Taapsee described the decision as a way to learn how to manage her emotions “without running away from them”.

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