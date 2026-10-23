'Anti-Suicide Fans' In Student Hostels? Gujarat University's Move Triggers Mental Health Debate

A university in Surat has replaced the ceiling fans in its hostels with a new safety design, a move that has prompted a wider discussion about how campuses support students' mental health. Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has fitted 354 of these fans in hostel rooms, aiming to reduce the risk of students harming themselves and prevent suicides.

The new fans are fitted with a spring-loaded system, according to the university. VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishorsinh Chavda explained that when too much weight is placed on a fan, the mechanism is triggered straight away, switching off its power and bringing it down.

Each unit is priced at around Rs 1,500, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report, which puts the total spend at about Rs 5.31 lakh. The university describes the installation as the first of its kind in Gujarat. It has also been suggested as an approach that other public and private universities, as well as medical and engineering college hostels in the state, could adopt.

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The Bigger Concern

The initiative comes at a time of ongoing worry about students struggling with academic expectations, career pressures and emotional distress. Changing the fans can make hostel rooms safer, but it does not deal with the reasons students may reach a point of crisis.

Reactions on social media have been divided. While some people welcomed the added safety, many felt the move missed the bigger issue.

Users wrote “USA: let's reduce stress on students. India: let's install anti-suicide fans,” one user posted. Taking a sarcastic tone, another wrote, “Mental health is not the problem. Ceiling fan is the problem.”

Some suggested swapping ceiling fans for table or pedestal fans altogether. Others said that new equipment would make little difference while students remained under heavy pressure to perform, and that institutions should instead invest in counselling and listen to what students are dealing with. One user compared the approach to childproofing a prison cell while leaving the prison itself unchanged.

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Safety and Support

The debate raises an important question for colleges: how to combine physical safety steps with meaningful mental health care. Measures like these may lower some risks, but preventing student suicides also depends on accessible counselling, early support and efforts to reduce the pressure that leaves young people feeling overwhelmed. Trusted support systems and awareness programmes can also help.

Whether the idea spreads may depend on how seriously universities also tackle the causes of student distress.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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