Punjab Deputy Commissioner's Security Officer Shoots And Kills Own Son; Wife And Second Son Injured

A Punjab Police head constable allegedly shot his wife and two sons before dying by suicide in Mansa (Punjab) on Tuesday morning, leaving one child dead and two family members seriously injured, PTI reported. Constable Gurvinder Singh was deployed as a security personnel for Mansa Deputy Commissioner. Police were alerted around 7 am, and teams were dispatched to the family's home in Ward Number 5, about the incident.

Singh and his son were declared dead at Mansa Civil Hospital. His wife and the second child, who were initially taken to the a hospital, were referred to a private facility in Bathinda for further treatment because.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Choudhary said preliminary inquiries indicated a matrimonial dispute, between the constable and his wife, for the officer to take the extreme step. Officers recovered the service weapon that could have been used in the crime, while a forensic team collected evidence from the residence, The Tribune reported.

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A neighbour told The Tribune that Singh's wife was seen outside their residence early in the morning seeking help. Choudhary, who was at the site of the incident as police began probe.

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The family had moved into the house a day earlier. the Indian Express reported. Singh, who was in his forties had been on leave for two days. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, multiple shootings involving relatives have been reported in Punjab this year. On June 23, 2026 Manjot Singh allegedly killed his aunt, her minor son and a friend before dying by suicide in Gurdaspur district's Mundi Kalar village. Police said the friend had objected to the attack and was subsequently shot. Investigators suspected a land dispute between Manjot and his uncle, according to a PTI report.

In Ludhiana, an Army veteran identified as Surinder Singh allegedly shot his son Gursharan Singh before dying by suicide on May 10. Police said the shooting followed an argument at their home. According to The Indian Express, the son had opposed his father's plans to remarry. Surinder's wife had died several years earlier. Police recovered the firearm and registered a murder case.

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On February 13, a farmer identified as Jagseer Singh allegedly shot his wife and their four-year-old son before attempting suicide in Bajidpur village in Ferozepur district. All three were critically injured at the time and referred to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana. The couple's elder son was at school when the incident occurred. Police are investigating the case.

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