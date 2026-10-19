Caught On Camera: Exact Moment When Attackers Fired On Tiger Shroff's Car

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at his BMW sedan in Mumbai's Juhu area. Video footage circulating on social media captures multiple gunshots as the attackers targeted the vehicle while the actor was leaving a football ground after a match.

According to reports, the assailants approached the car on a motorcycle, with two allegedly opening fire while the third remained on the bike. At least four gunshots can be heard in the circulated clips, while some accounts suggest that up to five rounds were fired towards the vehicle's windshield and side window.

Driver and Bystander Injured

Although Shroff escaped without injuries, the incident reportedly left his driver and an auto-rickshaw driver with gunshot wounds. Both were taken for medical treatment, with reports indicating that Shroff's driver was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Footage from the scene appears to show one of the shooters experiencing a possible firearm malfunction while standing close to the car window. The malfunction may have prevented further shots from being fired at close range, although investigators are yet to establish the exact sequence of events.

Videos recorded immediately after the attack reportedly show Shroff taking control of the vehicle's steering wheel following his driver's injury and moving the BMW away from the scene. The incident triggered panic among people nearby, with bystanders heard shouting as the gunfire unfolded.

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The attack has also drawn attention after a video and an audio message surfaced online, with a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit allegedly claiming responsibility on behalf of individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.

The purported message claimed that Shroff had been targeted because of his professional association with actor Salman Khan and for allegedly ignoring warnings. However, the authenticity of the message and the identity of the person making the claims have not been independently established.

Police Intensify Investigation

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and deployed multiple teams to trace the suspects. Checkpoints have reportedly been established, while investigators are examining CCTV footage, available video recordings and forensic evidence to identify those involved.

"Tiger Shroff is safe and unharmed following the firing incident," a police official confirmed, reassuring that the actor sustained no injuries.

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Authorities are also working to determine the precise number of rounds fired, establish the sequence of events and verify the alleged gang's claims.

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