Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Profit Slips 24% To Rs 1,196 Crore, Margin Contracts

- Hyundai Motor India's Q2 net profit fell 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore
- Q2 revenue increased 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore year-on-year
- Ebitda declined 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore in Q2 FY27
Hyundai Motor India Limited announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The automaker's net profit slipped 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,572 crore in the corresponding year last year.
Revenue rose 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 17,460 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda fell 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,428 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted at 9.5% year-on-year from 13.9%.
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