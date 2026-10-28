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Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Profit Slips 24% To Rs 1,196 Crore, Margin Contracts

Revenue rose 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs17,460 crore in the same quarter previous year.

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Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Profit Slips 24% To Rs 1,196 Crore, Margin Contracts
Image: Unsplash
  • Hyundai Motor India's Q2 net profit fell 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore
  • Q2 revenue increased 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore year-on-year
  • Ebitda declined 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore in Q2 FY27
What caused Hyundai Motor India's profit to fall?

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The automaker's net profit slipped 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,572 crore in the corresponding year last year.

Revenue rose 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 17,460 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda fell 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,428 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted at 9.5% year-on-year from 13.9%.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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