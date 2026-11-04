UAE Vs Oman: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

The United Arab Emirates will take on Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Wednesday, November 4.

The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The contest is part of a six-match tri-series involving the UAE, Oman and the Netherlands, with all six matches scheduled to be played in Dubai.

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The UAE will be looking to continue their winning run against Oman after beating them by four wickets in their previous meeting on October 29. The hosts chased down a target of 197 runs in 47.3 overs, with Oman having been bowled out for 196 in 45.1 overs.

Oman, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after their recent defeat against the Netherlands. The team will aim to improve their performance and return to winning ways in the ongoing tournament.

The match is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, which serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

UAE vs Oman: Date & Time

The UAE vs Oman match will begin at 11:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4.

UAE vs Oman: Venue

The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs Oman: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 13

UAE: 6

Oman: 6

Tie: 1

UAE vs Oman: Live Telecast

No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.

UAE vs Oman: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the UAE vs Oman match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

UAE vs Oman: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Awais Ali Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

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Oman: Jatinder Singh, Mujibur Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Jay Odedra, Shah Faisal, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Shakeel Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Muhammed Imran, Aryan Bisht, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Jeet Shah and Sanju Sajeev.

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