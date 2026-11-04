SBI, BEL Among Nine Stocks In HDFC Securities' Q2 Review; Sees Upside Of Up To 67%; Check New Target Prices

Banking, defence, financial services, healthcare, energy, engineering, consumer durables, IT and real estate stocks including State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, Max Healthcare, Petronet LNG, KEC International, Eureka Forbes, Happiest Minds Technologies and Kolte-Patil Developers are in focus following their September-quarter results.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Banking, defence, financial services, healthcare, energy, engineering, consumer durables, IT and real estate stocks including State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, Max Healthcare, Petronet LNG, KEC International, Eureka Forbes, Happiest Minds Technologies and Kolte-Patil Developers are in focus following their September-quarter results.

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The brokerage firm HDFC Securities has largely maintained its positive ratings on most names while revising target prices on several stocks.

HDFC Securities retained Buy on SBI and raised its target price to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,245, citing healthy loan growth and improving asset quality.

BEL retained an Add rating, while its target price was increased to Rs 480 from Rs 440 on the back of strong execution and a robust order pipeline.

Bajaj Finserv remained a Buy, though the target price was trimmed to Rs 2,175 from Rs 2,361.

Max Healthcare's rating was maintained at Add, with the target price cut to Rs 1,000 from Rs 1,110.

Petronet LNG retained a Reduce rating, but the target price was raised to Rs 288 from Rs 280.

The brokerage has retained its Add rating on KEC International, while the target price was reduced sharply to Rs 422 from Rs 534.

Eureka Forbes retained Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 570, while Happiest Minds maintained Add with a lowered target price of Rs 345 from Rs 360.

Kolte-Patil Developers remained a Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 524.

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Based on HDFC Securities' target prices and closing prices, Eureka Forbes offers the highest potential upside of about 67% among the covered stocks, followed by SBI with 35% and , BEL with 30% and KEC International's target price implies a potential upside of 19%.

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Hdfc Secu Q2 Results Sbi Bel And More.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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