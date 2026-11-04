Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 5: Venkatesh Starrer Struggles To Maintain Pace, Mints This Amount

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 saw another drop in collections on Tuesday, with earnings falling 23.5% after a strong opening weekend.

Here's how the film performed on Day 5.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam collected Rs 2.60 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its five-day domestic net total to Rs 37.40 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 43.85 crore.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 58.95 crore.

Audience Count

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.1% across 2,962 shows on Day 5. An estimated 2.17 lakh tickets were sold on Tuesday, taking its total India footfalls to approximately 25.97 lakh.

State-Wise Earnings

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest contributors on Day 5, with a combined gross of Rs 2.60 crore.

Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 5 lakh each. The total tracked domestic gross collection for the day stood at Rs 3.05 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. The film collected Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday, marking a 6.7% increase from its opening day.

Its earnings rose further on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, an 8.2% jump from the previous day.

However, the film saw a sharp decline on Monday, earning Rs 3.40 crore net. Its collections dropped further to Rs 2.60 crore on Tuesday.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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