Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 5: Venkatesh Starrer Struggles To Maintain Pace, Mints This Amount

Venkatesh-starrer 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' earned Rs 2.60 crore net on Tuesday, taking its five-day India net total to Rs 37.40 crore and gross collection to Rs 43.85 crore.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 5: Venkatesh Starrer Struggles To Maintain Pace, Mints This Amount
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.
@VenkateshDaggubati/X

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 saw another drop in collections on Tuesday, with earnings falling 23.5% after a strong opening weekend.

Here's how the film performed on Day 5.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam collected Rs 2.60 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its five-day domestic net total to Rs 37.40 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 43.85 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 58.95 crore.

Audience Count

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.1% across 2,962 shows on Day 5. An estimated 2.17 lakh tickets were sold on Tuesday, taking its total India footfalls to approximately 25.97 lakh.

State-Wise Earnings

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest contributors on Day 5, with a combined gross of Rs 2.60 crore.

Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 5 lakh each. The total tracked domestic gross collection for the day stood at Rs 3.05 crore.

ALSO READ: Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation From Husband Gautam Hathiramani

Day-Wise Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. The film collected Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday, marking a 6.7% increase from its opening day.

Its earnings rose further on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, an 8.2% jump from the previous day.

However, the film saw a sharp decline on Monday, earning Rs 3.40 crore net. Its collections dropped further to Rs 2.60 crore on Tuesday.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

ALSO READ: 'Bursting Even One Is Anti-National': Soni Razdan Calls Out Diwali Crackers, Says They Harm Children's Health

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices

Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com