Watch: Tabu Plays A Fierce Political Leader In Nagarjuna's Telugu Action Drama King100

Actor Tabu is stepping into a world of power and politics with Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film, King100. The makers unveiled a glimpse of her character on Wednesday, November 4, to mark her birthday. With a powerful background track, Tabu makes a stylish entry as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.

The newly shared picture offers a peek into a character who appears to have built her position in politics through determination and hard work rather than luck. She looks royal, graceful and regal in the role of a formidable political figure who commands attention.

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The voiceover attached to the video says, “There are only two kinds of people in this world - one who believes in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck.”

At the end, she is seen taking the oath of office, making a striking impression in an authoritative new avatar.

Nagarjuna Wishes Tabu

Nagarjuna also shared the character poster of Tabu and wished her on her special day. He also praised her role in the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladata... and now you'll be etched in our memories as “Mahanthi Jhansi Rani”. You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire. This time, it's not love...”

What We Know About King100

Written and directed by RA Karthik, King100 stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu in key roles. The film, produced under the banners of Annapurna Studios, focuses on the bond between a father and his daughter, which shows their journey from a poor life to becoming wealthy. Interestingly, the film will use de-ageing technology to show Nagarjuna at different ages.

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As for its technical crew, Devi Sri Prasad has been confirmed as the music composer for the film, cinematographer Raja Mahadhevan is on board to handle the visuals, Navin Nooli will see the editing work and Sathees Kumar N has been roped in for production designing. Mark your calendars! The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.

Tabu and Nagarjuna last worked together in the 1998 film Aavida Maa Aavide. They also shared the screen space in the 1996 blockbuster Ninne Pelladata.

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