Ramayana Advance Booking: Nitesh Tiwari Film Crosses Rs 96 Crore A Day Before Release

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has recorded strong advance bookings across India on the eve of its release, with Hindi markets leading ticket sales.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has earned Rs 96.56 crore, including blocked seats, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 77.31 crore.

Hindi is leading the advance sales with Rs 78.88 crore, accounting for around 82% of the total. Telugu has recorded Rs 8.09 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 7.27 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 1.84 crore, while Malayalam has contributed Rs 49.23 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A total of 25.65 lakh tickets has been sold, including 20.57 lakh without block seats.

Day 1 To Day 5 Advance Booking

For Day 1, Ramayana has earned Rs 39.35 crore from 10.11 lakh tickets across 23,671 shows. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 33.34 crore from 8.52 lakh tickets, according to Sacnilk. On Day 2, bookings have reached Rs 18.53 crore from 4.85 lakh tickets across 18,416 shows. The gross without blocked seats is Rs 14.52 crore from 3.81 lakh tickets.

For Day 3, advance sales stand at Rs 19.68 crore from 4.98 lakh tickets across 17,765 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection is Rs 15.54 crore from 3.92 lakh tickets. On Day 4, bookings have reached Rs 13.23 crore from 3.81 lakh tickets across 15,706 shows. The figure without blocked seats stands at Rs 9.75 crore from 2.89 lakh tickets.

For Day 5, the film has recorded Rs 5.78 crore from 1.90 lakh tickets across 7,473 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 4.16 crore from 1.43 lakh tickets.

Top Markets

The National Capital Region (NCR) is leading the advance bookings with Rs 13.33 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 11.90 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 9.96 crore.

Hyderabad has recorded Rs 5.83 crore, while Pune stands at Rs 4.06 crore.

ALSO READ: DYK: Namit Malhotra Mortgaged Family Home To Build VFX Company Before Backing Rs 4,000 Crore Ramayana

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027.

The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Drops 'Teri Sexy Beauty' Song From 'Maatrubhumi'; Actor's 5:12 AM Post Goes Viral | Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.