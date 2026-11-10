Stock Market Holiday: Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On November 10? Check NSE And BSE Trading Schedule

Trading activity in the Indian stock market will be suspended on Tuesday, November 20 as BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada. The date is listed on the official trading holiday calendars of both exchanges.

Observed after the fourth day of Diwali, Balipratipada, also known as Bali Padyami or Bali Padwa celebrates the symbolic return of the Asura king Mahabali to Earth.

Will Both BSE, NSE Be Closed On November 10?

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Yes. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

When Is Indian Stock Market Closed Next?

BSE and NSE will next remain close on Tuesday, November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Stock market holidays are typically observed tp mark national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

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Stock Market Holidays 2026

Both BSE and NSE's 2026 trading holiday calendar includes 16 holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

January 15, 2026, Thursday - Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra

January 26, 2026, Monday - Republic Day

March 3, 2026, Tuesday - Holi

March 26, 2026, Thursday - Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 , Tuesday - Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, 2026, Friday - Good Friday

April 14, 2026, Tuesday - Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, 2026, Friday - Maharashtra Day

May 28, 2026, Thursday - Bakri Id

June 26, 2026, Friday - Muharram

September 14, 2026, Monday - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2026, Friday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2026, Tuesday - Dussehra

November 10, 2026, Tuesday - Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24, 2026, Tuesday - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2026, Friday - Christmas



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