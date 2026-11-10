Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday Across Delhi On November 16 For Chhath Puja

The Delhi government on Tuesday has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja also known as Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi that is November 16, 2026, on Monday. Government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will remain closed across the national capital.

To mark the auspicious day as many government employees and residents participate in the celebrations and religious rituals associated with the festival an official notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on November 9, the holiday was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Schools and Government Offices to Remain Closed

The holiday announcement includes the closure of educational institutions and schools in Delhi in the detailed GAD notification that specifically identifies government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs. Parents and students are advised to check separately for instructions from their respective institutions regarding school closures.

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The declaration makes November 16 a public holiday for the specified government establishments, providing a break for employees observing the festival.

Why Is Chhath Puja Celebrated?

Chhath Puja is one of the major Hindu festivals, particularly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Devotees observe rigorous fasts, maintain religious rituals and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun, seeking good health, prosperity, happiness and the well-being of their families.

The festival's most significant rituals involve offering Arghya, prayers and water offerings, to the Sun during sunset and sunrise at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

Key Details of the Holiday

Date: November 16, 2026 (Monday).

November 16, 2026 (Monday). Occasion: Chhath Puja (Pratihar Shashthi/Surya Shashthi).

Chhath Puja (Pratihar Shashthi/Surya Shashthi). Government offices: Closed.

Closed. Autonomous bodies and PSUs: Closed.

Closed. Schools and educational institutions: Closure should be confirmed through separate education department instructions.

The Delhi government's announcement is expected to facilitate festival observances among devotees and government employees across the capital.

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