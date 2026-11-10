IPL 2027: Arshdeep Singh To Join Bumrah At MI? Father Confirms Trade, Reveals Surprise

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are yet to make an official announcement, but the reported trade involving Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has gained further attention after the Indian pacer's father, Darshan Singh, confirmed receiving an intimation about the deal.

Darshan Singh, who is accompanying his son in New Zealand for India's all-format series, said the family had been informed about the trade.

While the salary and other financial details are yet to be disclosed, he expressed happiness about Arshdeep potentially joining Mumbai Indians and sharing the dressing room with players such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

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Speaking to Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, Arshdeep's father also revealed that there had been no prior discussion with the pacer about the trade. According to him, Arshdeep and his family were surprised to learn that the deal had taken place.

When asked whether there had been any discussion with Arshdeep before the trade, Darshan Singh replied: "No, there was no such discussion."

However, he did not provide any details about Hardik Pandya potentially moving to Punjab Kings as part of the reported deal.

He added: "We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes. But, you know how it is... wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for him; there was a very strong connection with them. So, you do feel a little emotional about it.

"But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy."

Arshdeep Singh's Father Excited About Mumbai Indians Reunion

The family was happy about the reported move, Darshan Singh said, especially because Arshdeep would get an opportunity to play with some of India's top cricketers.

He also pointed out the possibility of Arshdeep combining with former captain Rohit Sharma, along with longtime teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Arshdeep Singh's father CONFIRMED the trade! "Every franchise wants team balance, so they traded him accordingly. We're very happy with Mumbai Indians. He'll reunite with his former captain and longtime teammates Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav so we are very happy," Darshan Singh added.

Arshdeep Singh's Father On Mumbai Indians' Bowling Attack

When asked about seeing his son in the Mumbai Indians jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Darshan Singh expressed excitement about the franchise's bowling combination.

He said he was looking forward to seeing how powerful Mumbai Indians' bowling attack would be with Arshdeep potentially becoming part of the setup.

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"What can I say? Just look at the fans' reactions and remarks. They are very happy that it will be a great bowling attack, and they will tackle any score. They won't even let teams cross 200 runs. But again, it's IPL with flat pitches, so anything can happen there; that's a different matter. But indeed, it's a great partnership," he said in the video.

The reported trade is yet to receive an official confirmation from either Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians. The financial terms and other details of the deal also remain undisclosed.

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