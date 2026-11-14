Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Hits Rs 1,110.70 Crore Worldwide, Adds Rs 47.85 Crore Net In India

Ramayana crossed Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 9, taking its global gross to Rs 1,110.70 crore. The film collected Rs 47.85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 25 crore overseas on the day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version led domestic collections with Rs 36.25 crore net from 18,377 shows, accounting for 75.8% of the day's India net. The Malayalam version collected Rs 3.25 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 3 crore, Tamil at Rs 2.75 crore and Telugu at Rs 2.60 crore.

The film played across 22,993 shows in India on Day 9. Its cumulative domestic collections reached Rs 612.45 crore net and Rs 732.20 crore gross. Its overseas gross rose to Rs 378.50 crore.

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About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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