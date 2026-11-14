Kaziranga Road Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 In Assam, 23 Victims Identified

The death toll of the tragic Kaziranga National Park road accident rose to 25, including 14 women and 11 men, triggering widespread grief across Assam's Golaghat district.

The accident occurred following a head-on collision between a passenger Force Traveller and a container truck in the Rongajan area near Hathikuli Tea Estate along National Highway-715. According to Additional District Commissioner of Golaghat, Jintu Bora, 23 of the deceased have been identified, while two victims remain unidentified.

Providing details of the casualties, Bora said that 19 injured passengers were initially rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where two subsequently succumbed to their injuries. Several other injured passengers are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Among the identified victims, nine belonged to Nagaon district, while one was from Karbi Anglong district and another from Madhubani district in Bihar. The Bihar victim was identified as 38-year-old Mohammad Rafiq Ali, son of Sami Ahmed, a resident of Tufanpur.

Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding may have contributed to the accident. Officials also pointed out that the passenger vehicle had a record of multiple traffic violations, including 13 overspeeding challans. However, the exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be conclusively established.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated arrangements for post-mortem examinations and the transportation of the deceased to their respective hometowns. Medical teams from Jorhat Medical College and Guwahati Medical College have been mobilised to assist with the examinations, with three teams scheduled to work simultaneously.

Authorities have also arranged vehicles to ensure that the bodies are returned to their families with dignity.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: Origin Of The Name And What You Need To Know

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy in a post on X, "I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.