'Apne Aap Ko Kya Samajhta Hai Budhau': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Trolled Online

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 18th season of the quiz-based reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As always, this season keeps viewers glued to their screens with the right dose of laughter, emotion, and personal life experiences.

This episode was no different. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his social media experience and how online criticism has changed the way he expresses himself.

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On Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant named Vinamra sought the veteran actor's advice on handling social media negativity, adding that people of his generation often find it difficult to handle criticism.

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He asked, “Main aapse yeh sawal poochhna chahta hoon ki yeh social media pe aap criticism ko handle kaise karte ho, sir? Jaise meri age group ke logon ko criticism bilkul handle karna nahi aata aur nahi ho pata” (I wanted to ask you this question: how do you handle criticism on social media, sir? People in my age group really don't know how to handle criticism, and they're unable to deal with it).”

“Apne Aap Ko Kya Samajhta Hai Re Tu Budhau”

Drawing on his experience, Amitabh Bachchan recalled that he initially saw social media as a platform to express his thoughts freely. But he later revealed that his approach changed after reading user comments.

Big B detailed his journey on social platforms, saying, “Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai, ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain… Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya. ‘Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau… Aise kyun bol raha hai?' (At first, I thought this was a great platform where I could express what was in my heart… Then, when I started reading the comments, I stopped writing only. ‘What does he think of himself, this old man… Why is he talking like this?').”

“Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai (You come across such kinds of language, and it feels very strange. So now, I have stopped writing as much),” he added.

The actor then concluded the conversation on a lighter note, leaving Vinamra and the studio audience in splits, “Aur bhaisahab ek baat batayein aapko? Jab se kam likhna kar diya hai, humara follower badhta chala ja raha hai (And let me tell you one thing. Ever since I started writing less, my followers have continued to increase).”

For those unaware, Amitabh Bachchan began writing his personal blog in 2008 and has, over the years, remained active across various digital platforms.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Projects

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting KBC 18. He is also busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Big B will next reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

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