RJ Mitte On Life, Future Plans And Giving Back: Inside 'Breaking Bad' Star's Final Interview Before Death

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in Breaking Bad, spoke about his approach to life, acting and helping others in an interview recorded shortly before his death at 34.

Mitte appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast on October 5, where he discussed how his personal experiences helped him prepare for difficult scenes in Breaking Bad.

RJ Mitte Reflects On Life Experiences

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“I live life to the fullest,” he said. “I always try. I have a very finite amount of time.”

During the podcast, Mitte also said the things he had experienced throughout his life helped him understand the emotions required for his roles. His work with communities around the world exposed him to both wonderful moments and difficult situations.

“I've seen a lot. I've seen a lot of s—t in this world,” he said, explaining why real-life experiences were important to his work as an actor.

The Impact Of 'Breaking Bad'

Mitte said the success of Breaking Bad gave him a chance to support causes beyond the entertainment industry. He played Bryan Cranston's on-screen son throughout all five seasons of the AMC series.

The actor had cerebral palsy. He worked with various foundations to support people with disabilities and used his platform to raise awareness about their rights.

“That's really the greatest thing that 'Breaking Bad' has given me, is to be able to lend my voice to causes that make a meaningful impact that changes people's lives,” he said.

He also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, supporting their work for people with disabilities.

Mitte added that helping others mattered more to him than awards or fame. He called “giving back” his greatest achievement and said his foundation work brought him happiness.

ALSO READ: RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Who Played Walter White Jr, Dies At 34

Future Plans And Family

Mitte's spoke about his upcoming film Talking to Strangers, in which he played a man with cerebral palsy who becomes involved in a romantic relationship.

Mitte also shared his plans to continue working on projects, securing funding and providing resources for people who needed support.

“I tell people, you know, every dream could be a nightmare, too … but just keep living it, just keep pushing forward,” he said.

He added that his family's health and happiness were most important to him. “As long as my family is healthy and happy, I'm happy,” he said.

RJ Mitte's Death

RJ Mitte's representative confirmed his passing on Monday. TMZ reported that the actor died by suicide.

In a statement to Page Six, his representative said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

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