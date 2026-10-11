Nana Patekar Died Of Heart Attack Caused By Blood Clot In Coronary Artery: Autopsy Report

Nana Patekar's death has left the film industry and his fans mourning. The autopsy report has now confirmed the cause of death, providing details about what led to the veteran actor's demise.

According to PTI, the autopsy conducted on Nana Patekar's mortal remains has confirmed that the 75-year-old actor died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot in the left main coronary artery. A senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital said the clot blocked the artery that supplies blood to a major portion of the heart.

The postmortem report cited the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease” and classified it as a natural death. The findings are also consistent with the latest report from Goa, which said the actor died from acute myocardial infarction linked to coronary artery disease.

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Nana Patekar was rushed to a private hospital from his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8. His caretaker contacted the medical facility and requested an ambulance after the actor fell unwell. The ambulance was sent to his apartment, which was located less than a kilometre from the hospital.

Doctors attempted to revive Patekar with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. He was declared dead at 5.10 am. His mortal remains were later taken to GMCH for the autopsy. Earlier reports had said the actor was brought to the hospital unresponsive, and doctors continued resuscitation efforts.

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Patekar's son, Malhar, arrived in Goa to take his father's mortal remains back. The body was first taken to Pune and later transported to the family's farmhouse in Donje village, where the actor was cremated with full state honours.

The funeral was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and actor Jackie Shroff. Several other personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields also attended the last rites.

Nana Patekar, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, died at the age of 75 after a career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema.

(With PTI Inputs)

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