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Ramayana New Posters: Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha As Manthara Revealed

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Ramayana New Posters: Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha As Manthara Revealed
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
worldoframayana/ Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has unveiled new character through fresh posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. The makers shared the first looks of the two pivotal characters on Instagram, offering a glimpse of their roles in the upcoming mythological epic.

The caption accompanying Lara Dutta's poster read, “A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father's love and change Rama's destiny forever.”

Lara Dutta appears in a regal avatar as Queen Kaikeyi, dressed in traditional attire and elaborate jewellery.

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A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Meanwhile, Sheeba Chadha's character poster features her as Manthara, holding a staff. The caption read, “A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother's love into a kingdom's darkest hour.”

In the epic, both characters play significant roles in the events that alter Lord Rama's destiny. Kaikeyi's two boons from King Dasharatha lead to Rama's exile, changing the course of events in Ayodhya. Manthara's influence on the queen is instrumental in shaping Kaikeyi's decisions.

The latest character reveals follow the unveiling of Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Govil, widely remembered for portraying Lord Ram in the television series Ramayan, will play the King of Ayodhya in the upcoming film.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, while Part 2 is slated to arrive on Diwali 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Department Raids Namit Malhotra's Mumbai Offices Ahead Of Ramayana Release

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