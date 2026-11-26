Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian national living in India, has been drawing attention for his efforts to clean public spaces and encourage civic responsibility. Through his initiative, 4CleanIndia, Jankovic has been organising cleanliness drives across the country and promoting civic sense through individual action.

Jankovic moved to India in 2018 and initially worked in modelling and commercials. According to The Indian Express, he spent several years in Bengaluru before relocating to Gurugram in 2024. His experience that travelling across the country exposed him to littered streets, plastic waste and poorly maintained public spaces, prompting him to take action. In an August 2025 interview, Jankovic described his motivation stating that, "India is too beautiful to be this dirty."

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What started as an individual effort to collect garbage, eventually developed into 4CleanIndia, an initiative aimed at encouraging people to participate in keeping their neighbourhoods clean. Jankovic told a news website that his drive had covered around 20 states and a couple of Union Territories.

One of his notable campaigns is called "Ek Din Ek Gully", which translates to "One Day, One Street." Jankovic launched a week long cleanliness drive on August 8, 2025, beginning in Gurugram's sector 55. The campaign encouraged residents to dedicate time to cleaning their streets instead of depending entirely on municipal authorities.

Jankovic has also carried out clean-up activities in Bengaluru. According to The Times of India, his efforts covered areas including Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Church Street and locations around Cubbon Park. He has advocated that households and shops should take responsibility for maintaining the area immediately outside their premises.

Explaining the approach, Jankovic highlighted what he called the 'chaar diwari mentality' which means the tendency to keep one's home clean while neglecting public spaces. He believes that cleanliness should become a shared responsibility rather than something left exclusively to government agencies.

His initiative recently received appreciation from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. On November 24, 2026, she praised his efforts in a post on X, writing, "A foreigner is helping to instil civic sense into Indians to keep our environment clean. Thank you."

The post attracted positive reactions, with social media users appreciating Jankovic's dedication and calling for greater public participation in cleanliness initiatives.

One user wrote, "Only foreigner can speak and get media limelight other Indian get threats from authorities and local if you raise a concern and complain." Another commenter highlighted the incompetency of the Indian system, stating that, "Indian system so incompetent to teach civic sense that's foreigners have to teach."

Through 4CleanIndia, Jankovic hopes to inspire people to begin with small changes in their immediate surroundings. His message is that keeping the country clean requires consistent participation from citizens and not just occasional cleaning campaigns.

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