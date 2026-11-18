The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the garbage and plastic waste problem in Mumbai, pointing out that the city was quickly cleaned up for a royal visit while residents deal with dirty streets every day.

The court noted that civic authorities had cleaned and spruced up roads in Mumbai ahead of the visit of Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine. The royal couple were in the city this week for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards, held in Mumbai on November 17.

‘Temporary Show' For Royals

According to reports, the bench asked why Mumbai could not stay clean all year round. It remarked that the BMC had put on a “two-day temporary show” for the royal guests, when what the city needed was a “permanent show” of cleanliness for ordinary Mumbaikars.

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According to the judges, the civic body had shown that it can “do wonders” when important guests visit, even as residents continue to put up with garbage piling up on the roads.

Plastic Waste Concerns

The court also raised concerns about plastic waste. It noted that non-biodegradable plastic was building up at the city's dumping grounds, and that some of it ends up washing onto Mumbai's coastline during the monsoon.

The bench orally asked why the BMC was not moving firmly towards a complete ban on plastic, instead of letting commercial interests get in the way. Stopping plastic waste before it is created, the court said, was key to protecting both the city and the environment.

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It urged the BMC and the Maharashtra government to strictly enforce the existing ban on plastic, and to run public campaigns to discourage littering.

Audit Of Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

The court also directed the monitoring committee to carry out an internal audit of the foul smell and pollution at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. The committee has been asked to submit its report before the next hearing, which is scheduled for December 7, 2026.

The Royal Visit

Prince William and Princess Catherine are on a three-day visit to India from November 16 to 18, their second official trip to the country. After their engagements in Mumbai, including the Earthshot Prize ceremony, the couple travelled to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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