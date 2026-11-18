Wall Street, expecting that wealthy investors and retail buyers will battle for shares of Anthropic, is rolling out products tied to the stock, hosting client events and giving away merchandise ahead of the AI company's potentially record launch. Despite the steep losses among the hyperscalers and other stocks linked to the AI trade in recent weeks, there is building anticipation from these investors for the Anthropic initial public offering, which is expected on Thursday.

The IPO is expected to value the company, which created the Claude chatbot, at up to $1.4 trillion. But it has a hard act to follow after the SpaceX launch, earlier this year, created a frenzy of excitement and events. Investors however, should note that placing a pre-order for the Anthropic IPO does not guarantee you will capture the initial listing rally, largely because retail pre-orders are either heavily rationed IPO requests or standard limit orders that execute only after public trading starts.

Even if the order fills during the opening session, immediate supply dynamics could cap the rally:

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• Staggered Lockup Expirations. Unlike traditional IPOs where all insiders wait 180 days to sell, Anthropic is using a staggered lockup that allows directors, officers, and non-founder employees to sell up to 10% of their holdings as soon as trading begins.

• Unlocked Anchor Shares. Reports indicate that anchor investors participating in the separate $26 billion private placement are not subject to the standard six-month lockup, creating potential early selling pressure if the stock spikes on day one.

With Anthropic set to price on the evening of November 18, 2026, and begin trading on November 19, several structural mechanics can leave pre-order buyers locked out of the opening pop. A successful IPO could boost confidence in other AI-related stocks, including many of the largest technology companies that have powered the stock market rally to a series of record highs, even as shares have recently swung sharply amid questions over the industry's ability to generate measurable profits.

The artificial intelligence company was founded in 2021 when CEO Dario Amodei and a small group of founders split off from now-chief rival OpenAI. Since then, Anthropic has become a darling of the corporate world, generating blockbuster revenue growth by selling its “Claude” suite of AI models and tools, primarily to other businesses.

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