The Supreme Court has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to rework its Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) warning labels so that they flag the total sugar and saturated fat in packaged foods, not only the added portion. In a ruling on Thursday, the court said a product high in fat, sugar or salt must carry a separate hexagonal warning for each such nutrient.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, on a public interest litigation filed by the organisation '3S and Our Health Society' under Article 32 of the Constitution. The court had reserved its verdict on September 28.

Interestingly, the main change is about how the thresholds are calculated. The FSSAI must make sure the labels cover total sugars and saturated fat, and the thresholds must be based on the total value rather than added sugar or fat. Health advocates had warned that products high in total sugar but with no added sugar could escape a warning under the earlier approach. The court also noted that a 2021 stakeholder consultation had reached a consensus in favour of total sugar and saturated fat.

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The regulator had taken a different line. In an affidavit dated August 28, FSSAI proposed a red hexagonal label for products high in any two or more of added saturated fat, added sugar and salt. The court has now asked for one hexagon per nutrient instead. Each will show a standard pictogram along with the words "HIGH FAT," "HIGH SUGAR" or "HIGH SALT."

The court also wants the labels to be hard to miss. They should take up at least 4 to 5% of the principal display area, and FSSAI must fix a font size that makes them easy to read. FSSAI has been given four months to finalise the regulations. At the same time, the court cautioned that thresholds set too low could put warnings on almost every packaged product and lead to label fatigue among consumers.

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