Amitabh Bachchan Turns 84: Inside Big B's Staggering Rs 4,000 Crore Fortune

Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11, 2026, with his remarkable wealth in focus following the release of the Hurun India Rich List 2026. The Bachchan family's wealth is valued at Rs 4,000 crore in 2026, up from Rs 1,630 crore in 2025. Beyond his financial success, the Bollywood superstar continues to remain active in the entertainment industry, hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and gearing up for upcoming film projects.

Bachchan's wealth reflects decades of success in the film industry, along with real estate investments and other business ventures.

Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 4,000 Crore Wealth: From Financial Crisis To Comeback

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Amitabh Bachchan's financial journey has seen both extraordinary success and a near-collapse. From becoming one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars in the 1970s to reportedly accumulating debt of around Rs 90 crore in the 1990s, the actor has had to rebuild his fortunes beyond the film industry.

Bachchan's financial troubles followed a difficult phase for his business ventures, forcing him to rethink his career. His return to television with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 proved to be a turning point, bringing him back into the spotlight and opening up new avenues of income alongside his film career.

Over the decades, Bachchan has also invested in real estate and other business ventures. His reported wealth now stands at around Rs 4,000 crore, marking a striking turnaround from the financial crisis he faced in the 1990s.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

Amitabh Bachchan: The 'Shahenshah' Of Bollywood

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Bachchan's journey to stardom took him through Delhi and Kolkata before he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in films. After a difficult start, he rose to prominence in the 1970s with performances that established him as the 'angry young man' of Hindi cinema.

Over the decades, Bachchan has reinvented himself across generations, maintaining his popularity through films, television and public appearances. Despite setbacks in his acting career and an unsuccessful stint in politics, he returned to the spotlight and established himself as one of Indian cinema's most enduring stars.

His ability to remain relevant for decades has made him a rare example of a superstar who has successfully navigated changing audience tastes and the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also expected to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 15: Nani Starrer Sees Slowdown, Mints This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.