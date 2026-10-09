The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 15: Nani Starrer Sees Slowdown, Mints This Amount

The Paradise continued its theatrical run on Day 15 with a slight dip in collections as Nani's action drama wrapped up its second week in cinemas.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

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The Paradise collected Rs 89 lakh net in India on Day 15, registering a 7.3% decline from the previous day's Rs 96 lakh. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 118.98 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 140.17 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's total overseas gross remains at Rs 31.15 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 171.32 crore. It recorded 96,070 footfalls on Thursday across 1,320 shows.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4, its highest collection after the opening day.

Collections dropped to Rs 5 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8. The film finished its first week with Rs 108.20 crore in India net collections.

During the second week, The Paradise earned Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, Rs 2 crore on Day 10 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 11. Collections then declined to Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12 and Rs 93 lakh on Day 13, before rising slightly to Rs 96 lakh on Day 14. The film collected Rs 89 lakh on Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 10.78 crore.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows Jadal, played by Nani, who becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024, with filming beginning in Hyderabad in June 2025. The film was shot largely on specially built sets and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24, 2026, after several delays.

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