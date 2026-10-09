OTT Releases This Weekend: Animals, Reporting Live, Above & Below And More — Here's What To Watch

The weekend is here, bringing a fresh lineup of movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV and other OTT platforms. From crime thrillers and spy dramas to horror, romance, action and fantasy, there's something for every kind of viewer.

Here's a look at the key releases arriving this weekend.

Animals (Netflix)

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Ben Affleck stars in this crime thriller as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, who appears to have a perfect life with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). However, their lives are turned upside down when their young son is kidnapped for ransom.

Streaming from October 9

Reporting Live (Netflix)

Reporting Live follows an ambitious young journalist, played by Parineeti Chopra, and her veteran cameraman, played by Deven Bhojani. Together, they investigate a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket operated by a powerful syndicate.

Streaming from October 9

Matchbox The Movie (Apple TV)

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Matchbox The Movie is a live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel toy cars. John Cena leads the cast in an action-packed adventure featuring high-octane vehicular stunts and comedy. The film also stars Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani.

Streaming from October 9

Take Charge of My Heart (Netflix)

Take Charge of My Heart combines supernatural fantasy, medical drama and romance. The story follows Na Bo-bae, an isolated writer who develops electrical superpowers after being struck by lightning as a child, making human touch impossible. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a cold, calculating executive whose artificial heart battery is running out of power.

Streaming from October 9

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Above & Below (Lionsgate Play)

This horror-action thriller follows five friends whose Mexico vacation turns into a fight for survival after they discover cartel cocaine hidden beneath the ocean. When cartel boss Burns traps Tatiana and Kaley in a shark cage, they are forced to retrieve the drugs while facing dwindling oxygen, armed criminals and Great White sharks.

Streaming from October 9

100 Days of Deception (Netflix)

Set in 1932 Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period, this South Korean historical spy romance follows pickpocket Lee Ga-kyeong, who goes undercover as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General for a 100-day espionage mission. She soon crosses paths with elite interpreter Kim Tae-woong.

Streaming from October 10

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