Mortal Kombat II OTT Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch The Action Packed Sequel?

The Mortal Kombat franchise returns with Mortal Kombat II, bringing the battle between Earthrealm and Outworld to a new level. The sequel continues the story of the 2021 reboot, as the warriors face a fresh threat and prepare for another dangerous tournament. The film also brings back several popular fighters while introducing Johnny Cage to the story.

Here's everything to know about the fantasy action film before its OTT release, from the plot to the cast and streaming details.

Mortal Kombat – A Quick Recap

Mortal Kombat II is the sequel to the 2021 reboot and the latest live-action entry in the reboot series. The franchise itself began with the 1995 film Mortal Kombat, followed by Mortal Kombat Annihilation in 1997. It also includes the animated Mortal Kombat Legends films.

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The 2021 film follows Cole Young, a struggling mixed martial arts fighter who knows little about his mysterious past. When the deadly warrior Sub-Zero begins hunting him, Cole seeks help from a group of fighters chosen to protect Earthrealm from the forces of Outworld.

Mortal Kombat II Plot

Mortal Kombat II follows the Earthrealm fighters as they prepare for another Mortal Kombat tournament, with Shao Kahn and his Outworld forces threatening their realm. Johnny Cage joins Raiden, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, Jax and Cole Young in the fight, while Princess Kitana starts to question her loyalty to Shao Kahn.

As the tournament begins, the fighters face powerful enemies and new challenges. Shao Kahn continues his plan to gain control over the realms, while Quan Chi secretly helps him.

With Earthrealm once again in danger, the warriors must face deadly fights, changing loyalties and unexpected challenges as the tournament unfolds.

Cast And Characters

Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage, while Adeline Rudolph portrays Kitana. Jessica McNamee returns as Sonya Blade, with Ludi Lin as Liu Kang and Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden.

The cast also includes Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Josh Lawson as Kano, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi and Chin Han as Shang Tsung. Joe Taslim plays Bi-Han/Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada portrays Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion and Martyn Ford plays Shao Kahn.

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Team Behind The Sequel

Simon McQuoid has directed the film, while Jeremy Slater has written the screenplay. The movie is based on the Mortal Kombat video-game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Stephen F. Windon is the cinematographer, Stuart Levy is the editor and Benjamin Wallfisch has composed the music. Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and Simon McQuoid are among the producers.

When And Where To Watch?

Mortal Kombat II will stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India on October 8, 2026. The film has a runtime of 116 minutes and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch Mortal Kombat II Trailer Here:

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