Mandaadi OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Soori's Sports Action Drama?

Mandaadi is now heading towards its digital premiere after its theatrical run. The Tamil sports action drama combines a village-based story with elements of sports, action and rivalry. The film centres on a fisherman whose skills and past experiences become important when he returns to his village.

What Is The Film About?

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer played by Soori. He returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man who is in trouble. His arrival brings back an old rivalry and connects him with events from his past.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Muthukaali's knowledge of the sea and its currents becomes important as he leads his team in a traditional sailboat race. As the competition progresses, he has to deal with challenges linked to his past while also supporting the people around him. The film brings together the world of fishing, village life and boat racing, with the central conflict adding an action element to the story.

The narrative also focuses on Muthukaali's relationship with his village and the responsibilities that come with returning home. His experience at sea plays a key role in the journey, particularly as he prepares his team for the race.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Animals, Reporting Live, Inside the Circle, Carrie, Mandaadi & More

Cast And Crew

Soori plays Muthukaali, with Suhas and Mahima Nambiar in key roles. The cast also includes Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan.

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has written and directed the film. Elred Kumar has produced Mandaadi under the RS Infotainment banner, while Vetrimaaran has served as the creative producer.

G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with S R Kathir serving as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav handling the editing. The action choreography has been done by Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan and Mahesh Mathew.

Mandaadi Box Office Success

Mandaadi has achieved a major milestone at the box office. The makers announced on Monday that the film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while its worldwide gross had reached Rs 150 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Mandaadi is the first film with Soori in the lead to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. It has also become the highest-grossing film of the actor's career.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Mandaadi hit theatres on September 10, 2026, during the Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend. The film is now moving to its digital release following its theatrical run. Mandaadi will start streaming on Netflix on October 8, 2026.

Netflix announced its digital premiere with a new poster and confirmed that the film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This will allow viewers to watch the film in multiple language options on the streaming platform.

READ | Mortal Kombat II OTT Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch The Action Packed Sequel?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.