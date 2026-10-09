Malayalam, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Eyes To Epic: First Semester; Movies, Series To Watch

The first weekend of October brings a new lineup of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam titles to OTT platforms. From Netflix and SonyLIV to Prime Video and ManoramaMAX, viewers can look forward to crime thrillers, romance and action dramas streaming from October 9.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (Netflix)

Directed by Shahad Nilambur, the Malayalam crime thriller is about a group of police officers who get caught in a difficult situation after a criminal die during a fight at their station. Instead of reporting what happened, they decide to hide the truth, putting themselves at risk.

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Parvathy Thiruvothu plays Aleena Abraham, one of the officers involved in the incident. The film also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad and Mathew Thomas. Their troubles grow when Crime Branch investigator Harris Meeran, played by Vijayaraghavan, begins investigating the case and tries to uncover what really happened.

Streaming from October 9

Epic – First Semester (Netflix)

Directed by Aditya Haasan, the Telugu coming-of-age romantic drama is about Aditya, an aspiring filmmaker from Telangana who moves to the UK for higher studies. There, he meets Kadali, an independent and confident student, and the two agree to become flatmates.

Starring Anand Deverakonda as Aditya and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as Kadali, the film explores young love, loneliness, financial struggles and the challenges of finding one's identity while living abroad. The cast also includes Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar and Kadambari Kiran.

Streaming from October 9

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Eyes (SonyLIV)

The Malayalam psychological crime thriller series follows police officer Tina Sebastian as she investigates cases involving stalking, obsession and toxic relationships.

The series follows several cases, from a film actress being stalked to a woman facing an unhealthy relationship and an IAS officer dealing with marital problems. Through these investigations, Eyes shows how love and care can turn into obsession, control and fear.

The series stars Kani Kusruti as Tina Sebastian, with Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Saniya Iyappan, Shruti Ramachandran and Jaffer Idukki in key roles.

Streaming from October 9

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Khalifa: Part 1 (Prime Video and ManoramaMAX)

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, this Malayalam action-crime thriller about Aamir Ali, a textile businessman who stays away from his family's criminal past. However, when his father is falsely accused in a gold-trading scam, Aamir enters the world of international gold smuggling to protect his family.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Aamir, while Mohanlal appears as his grandfather, the legendary don Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. The cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma and Renji Panicker, with Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir making special appearances.

The first part of a planned two-film saga, Khalifa follows Aamir's journey from businessman to underworld figure amid family conflicts and betrayal.

Streaming from October 9

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