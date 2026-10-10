Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion witnessed a Friday boost at the box office, with collections rising 11.5% on Day 8. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has also crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Here's a look at the film's Day 8 box office performance and overall trend.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 8, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 14.50 crore net in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 260 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 312 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 95 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 407 crore.

The film drew 5.83 lakh viewers on Day 8, taking its total footfalls to around 1.07 crore.

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 176.50 crore net over its opening weekend, starting with Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

Weekday collections stood at Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 245.50 crore.

The film added another Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday, bringing its cumulative India net collection to Rs 260 crore.

ALSO READ: Comrade Kalyan Day 1 Advance Booking: Sree Vishnu Film Sees Steady Response Ahead Of Release

All About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office: How The First Week Unfolded?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.