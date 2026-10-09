Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office: How The First Week Unfolded?

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has completed its first week in theatres following a strong opening on October 2. Impressive advance bookings and positive audience reactions have helped the Ajay Devgn starrer maintain a strong box office run.

Here's how Drishyam 3 performed in its opening week.

Advance Booking

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Drishyam 3 witnessed strong advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release, collecting Rs 80.40 crore gross in India over eight days, including blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 31.65 crore through Day 1 advance bookings alone, including blocked seats.

First Week Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened with Rs 62 crore net on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. Its opening weekend total reached Rs 176.50 crore net.

The makers credited the franchise's popularity, positive word of mouth and reviews for the strong opening. In a statement reported by PTI, they said the film had made “a powerful opening, setting new benchmarks at the box office for this genre.”

Collections declined during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5 and Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6. On Thursday, Day 7, it collected Rs 13 crore, a 16.1% drop from the previous day.

Despite the slowdown, the film finished its first week with Rs 245.50 crore net in India. Its India gross reached Rs 294.60 crore, while the worldwide gross climbed to Rs 383.60 crore, including Rs 89 crore from overseas markets.

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Drishyam 3 Beats Drishyam 2, Enters Top 10

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion surpassed Drishyam 2's lifetime India net collection of around Rs 233 crore within its first seven days.

The film also entered the top 10 first-week performers in Hindi cinema. The ranking is led by Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 490 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 at Rs 366 crore, Pathaan at Rs 317 crore and Jawan at Rs 315 crore. Other entries include Animal, Gadar 2, Stree 2, KGF 2 and Baahubali 2.

About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar as a fresh investigation threatens to uncover his carefully guarded secrets. The film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The Hindi final instalment follows a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise. It has also received positive audience reactions, with praise for Devgn's performance, the gripping story and the climax.

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