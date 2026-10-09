Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 63: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Loses Momentum In Ninth Week

Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run into its ninth week, but its box office pace has slowed considerably. The devotional drama is now earning less than Rs 1 crore a day after weeks of strong collections.

Here's a look at its Day 63 box office performance and weekly earnings.

Day 63 Box Office Collection

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On Day 63, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 75 lakh net in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 327.98 crore and India gross to Rs 387.38 crore, according to estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned another Rs 0.10 crore overseas, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 40.05 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 427.43 crore.

Box Office Performance

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 0.10 crore on its first day in theatres. The film gradually gained momentum over the following weeks, with its collections seeing a significant rise from Week 4 onwards.

The film collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in the second week. Its earnings improved to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 before jumping to Rs 61 crore in Week 4. The upward trend continued in Week 5, when the film earned Rs 90.25 crore, its highest weekly collection.

Collections remained strong at Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 before declining to Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7 and Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8. In its ninth week, the film collected Rs 10.60 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 327.98 crore in 63 days.

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About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 40 lakh

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

Week 8: Rs 29.20 crore

Week 9: Rs 10.60 crore

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