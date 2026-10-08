Comrade Kalyan Day 1 Advance Booking: Sree Vishnu Film Sees Steady Response Ahead Of Release

Advance booking for Sree Vishnu's Comrade Kalyan is now underway, giving an early glimpse of the interest surrounding the Telugu film. With the film set to arrive in theatres soon, moviegoers have started booking their tickets for the opening day.

Comrade Kalyan Advance Booking

Comrade Kalyan has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 1.07 crore for its opening day shows on October 9, 2026 so far. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 84,688 tickets across 1,690 shows in 487 theatres spanning 250 cities. The Telugu film currently has an overall occupancy of 13.2%, with 4 housefull shows and 95 fast-filling shows recorded ahead of its theatrical release.

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In terms of formats, 2D shows account for 99.4% of the total advance booking, recording Rs 1.07 crore from 84,428 tickets across 1,687 shows, with an occupancy of 13.2%. EPIQ shows have contributed 0.6%, registering Rs 60,900 from 260 tickets across three shows, with an occupancy of 29.7%.

Comrade Kalyan Advance Booking State-Wise

TrackTollywood reports that Telangana leads the advance booking chart with a gross of Rs 53.48 lakh and an occupancy of 14.6%. Andhra Pradesh follows with Rs 44.59 lakh and 12% occupancy. Karnataka has recorded Rs 8.66 lakh with an occupancy of 15.2%, while Tamil Nadu has collected Rs 58,613 at 12.2% occupancy. Meanwhile, Odisha has registered Rs 8,500 with an occupancy of 0.9%.

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Comrade Kalyan Story, Cast And Crew

Comrade Kalyan is set in a Naxal-dominated village on the Andhra-Odisha border. The story follows a theatre owner who wants to keep his old cinema running and uses communist sentiment to support his efforts. As the story progresses, he joins the Naxals and kidnaps a leader, leading to a series of unexpected events. The film combines elements of action, comedy, drama and thriller, while it is also listed as a comedy and period film.

The film features Sree Vishnu in the lead role, along with Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Shatru, Brahmaji, Satya and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

Comrade Kalyan is directed by Janakiram Marella. The writing credits include Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Janaki Ram Marella and Janakiram Marella. The film is produced under Haashtag Media, Kona Film Corporation and Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures.

The film is made in Telugu and has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes (145 minutes). Comrade Kalyan is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

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