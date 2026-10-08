The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 14: Nani Starrer Sees Slight Rise, Earns This Amount

Nani's The Paradise continued its theatrical run on Day 14, with collections showing a slight rise after the previous day's dip. The Telugu action drama recorded a 3.2% growth as it moved further into its second week.

Here's a look at The Paradise's latest box-office performance.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

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The Paradise collected Rs 96 lakh net in India on Day 14. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 118.09 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 139.17 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film earned Rs 10 lakh gross overseas on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.15 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 170.32 crore.

The Telugu version remained the main contributor, earning Rs 93 lakh net, while the Hindi version added Rs 3 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 14, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1 crore gross, while Karnataka added Rs 2 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 5 lakh, taking the total gross from these regions to Rs 1.07 crore.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4.

The film earned Rs 5 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8. This took its first-week collection to Rs 108.20 crore.

In the second week, The Paradise collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, Rs 2 crore on Day 10 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12 and Rs 93 lakh on Day 13 before showing a slight rise on Day 14.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows Jadal, played by Nani, who becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024, with filming beginning in Hyderabad in June 2025. The film was shot largely on specially built sets and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24, 2026, after several delays.

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