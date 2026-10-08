Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Slows Down After Strong Run

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has maintained a strong box-office run since its release, although collections have started to slow down during the midweek. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is now heading into its second weekend in theatres.

Here's a look at the latest Day 7 box-office update.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

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On Day 7, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 2.82 crore net in India so far, according to live estimates from Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 235.32 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 282.33 crore.

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 62 crore net on Day 1. The film continued its impressive run over the weekend, collecting Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. This took its opening weekend total to Rs 176.50 crore net, giving the film a strong lead going into the weekdays.

The film saw a significant drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 21 crore on Day 4. It earned Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, while collections fell further to Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6.

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All About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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