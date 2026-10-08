Madira Peekar So Gaye, Chee Chee Chee': Drishyam: The Conclusion's Hilarious Viral Dialogue Has Fans In Splits

"Madira peekar so gaye. Chee chee chee chee. Bade sharam ki baat hai. Jo sota hai woh rota hai" turns an ordinary question into a moment of comic reproach in Drishyam 3, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion. The dialogue is delivered by Raghu Nayak, played by Ajeet Singh.

For people who have watched the first two instalments, and folks who have planned to watch, we won't reveal the details of the scene, as that might spoil your viewing experience. Besides, some moments are best enjoyed on screen but those who have watched it can't stop talking about it. To keep it brief, Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn had befriended Raghu, a security guard at a medical college, where the two would meet for drinking sessions. Vijay does have a motive there.

Raghu also aspired to be an actor and spent his spare time rehearsing for a theatre production. He delivers the dialogue during a rehearsal, although it bears no relation to his character in the play. Why SI Laxmikant Gaitonde is part of the scene is also crucial to the film's narrative.

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Fans have been going gaga over the dialogue, which has become something of an earworm. Memes and videos have flooded social media, with users applying the line to all sorts of scenarios.

The dialogue which is seen in the first half of the movie provides some relief in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. Writer Aamil Keeyan Khan said that the investigative first half needed moments of humour to offer relief from the intensity of the police trying to legally corner Vijay Salgaonkar. Khan said, "All these characters, are very intense... So we needed a ‘Madira peeke so gaye'. It was a clear call that we would need some breathers and sprinkle in humour to make it entertaining to watch. Otherwise, the first half would have been very serious," Khan told Bollywood Hungama

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Ajay Devgn's "Drishyam: The Conclusion", the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, continued its stellar run at the worldwide box office over Rs 230 crore net in India and more than Rs 366 crore worldwide within its first six days.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.

The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend where it minted Rs 270.22 crore. Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.

The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed "Drishyam" in 2015.

The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime. The story continued with the 2022 movie "Drishyam 2", which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion" is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

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