Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Strong Despite Midweek Dip

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened strongly on its release day and has continued to show a solid hold through its first week. Despite witnessing a drop in collections on its first Wednesday, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer remains ahead of the earlier films in the Drishyam franchise at a similar stage.

Here's a look at the film's Day 6 performance and its box office journey so far.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 6, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 15.50 crore net in India, registering a 20.5% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 232.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 279 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film added another Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 87.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 366.50 crore.

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened strongly with Rs 62 crore net on Friday. It collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 176.50 crore net.

The film then collected Rs 21 crore on its first Monday, Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 232.50 crore in six days.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 19% on Day 6 and drew 7.21 lakh viewers. Its total footfall has now reached 95.04 lakh.

ALSO READ: Thella Kaagitham Box Collection Office Day 5: Harsh Roshan-Nakshatra Film Holds Ground With Slight Rise

All About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 12: Marvel Re-Release Picks Up Pace Again — Check Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.